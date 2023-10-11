World Senior Games off to a silvery start for Bajans in Utah Loop Barbados

Six medals in the bag from three track and field events at this year’s Huntsman World Senior Games so far for Barbados.

The Barbadians hit the track at the UTU Greater Zion Stadium in Utah, USA, on Day One of the World Senior Games 2023, with podium finishes on their minds and they did themselves, their coach and country proud.

On Monday, October 9, 2023, Barbados had an impressive medal haul despite the contingent’s small size. The country amassed six medals on Day One of which 50 per cent were silver.

Results of Day One in Track & Field at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St George, Utah

Mens 1500 metres:

65-69 Age Category Henderson Waltress – Gold

55-59 Age Category Patrick Bourne – Silver

Womens 1500 metres:

65-69 Age Category Ainsley Lovell – Silver

65-69 Age Category Cynthia Skinner – Bronze

Standing Long Jump:

Kathy Harper-Hall – SilverKathy Anne Marshall – Bronze