The Coastal Zone Management Unit is advising members of the public, that it will be commencing repairs to sections of the Richard Haynes Boardwalk at Hastings, Christ Church, from Monday, July 22.

The repair work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 2.

The public is advised that the areas being repaired will be cordoned off, but the Boardwalk will still be accessible to users.

Persons are, however, advised to exercise caution in the area under construction.

(GIS).