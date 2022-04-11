Work at Belle Pumping Station causes office closures | Loop Barbados

The office of the National Disabilities Unit will be closed today, Monday, April 11. This is yet another government office to announce such a closure.

The closure is due to a water outage, resulting from the remedial work ongoing at the Belle Pumping Station. However, normal work off-site will continue.

The National Disabilities Unit is located at Lower Collymore Rock, St Michael.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced, that due to the emergency work being carried out at the Belle Pumping Station, which may result in water outages in certain areas, the Queen’s Park COVID-19 Testing Site at Constitution Road, St Michael, was closed Sunday, April 10, and will remain closed today, Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12.