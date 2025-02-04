'Awe-inspiring' - Hamilton has first test in Ferrari F1 car Symmonds dismisses claims that 'We Gatherin' is dead Walters warns against BMCLA partnership 2025 prospects ‘looking bright’ Trump says he agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month A$AP Rocky's trial begins with prosecutors showing video of shooting
Woods pays tribute to ‘biggest fan’ as mother dies

04 February 2025
Woods said none of achievements would have been possible without the support of his mother. Getty Images

Tiger Woods has paid tribute to his “biggest fan and greatest supporter” after announcing the death of his mother, Kultida.

Former world number one Woods, 49, did not reveal the cause of death of his mother, who attended his TGL match in Florida last week.

Woods said none of his personal achievements would have been possible without his mother, who regularly attended his tournaments and was present when he won his fifth Masters title to end an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major in 2019.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods, who lost his father Earl in 2006, said on social media.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.

“She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.” (BBC Sports)

