The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) has advised that maintenance work will be conducted from 11pm on Tuesday, April 16, to 6am on Wednesday, April 17.

As a result, there may be low to no gas pressure island wide, and persons may experience a scent of gas during the period of the work in Woodbourne, St Philip, and surrounding areas.

NPC thanks members of the public for their understanding and encourages them to continue to follow its Instagram and Facebook pages, for updates on the work.