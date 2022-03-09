Wonder of the Seas sailing 7-night Caribbean cruises through April | Loop Barbados

Royal Caribbean International’s highly-anticipated ship, Wonder of the Seas, which is now the world’s largest cruise ship, is taking passengers on board.

This week, on March 4, Wonder of the Seas welcomed its first guests as it headed to the Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cruise line is for vacationers of all ages and it offers the ultimate combination of all-new adventures and Royal Caribbean favorites designed to inspire wonder and awe. Wonder is sailing 7-night Caribbean cruises through April 2022 before heading to Barcelona, Spain, and Rome for a summer in the Mediterranean.

Wonder’s Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises through April 2022 include visits to Royal Caribbean’s private destinations:

Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas

Labadee, Haiti

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Roatan, Honduras

Cozumel, Mexico

Costa Maya, Mexico

Just in time for summer vacations, the world’s newest wonder will then welcome travelers to sail on 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises to destinations like Naples and Florence, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Provence, France.

After completing an inaugural Europe season, Wonder will return to homeport in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to offer year-round Caribbean adventures.