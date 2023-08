The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A woman was injured during a shooting along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael at today’s Grand Kadooment jump.

Police report the shooting incident occurred around 6:15 pm.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the woman received an injury to her leg but it is non-life threatening. A man is in custody assisting police with the matter.

Investigations are ongoing.