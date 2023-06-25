Woman of faith prayed as her grandson’s roof was lifted by TS Bret Loop Barbados

“Brugga down! Brugga down! Brugga down!”

She had just sat down at her table to do her Bible devotions just after 3pm on Thursday, June 22, 2023, when she heard those loud noises and saw her neighbour’s roof lift three times because of the storm force winds and gusts from Tropical Storm Bret.

Jane Boyce of Peterses St Lucy said that immediately, as she watched the roof lift and drop three times, she said to God, whatever be Your will, take it off or leave it on, just don’t let it cause damage to my home or my daughter’s home next door either. “Lord, everything is in Your hands. You have the authority to keep it on or You have the authority to take it off. So I say Lord everything is in Your hands. Have mercy and compassion upon me and my family.”

And with that, she watched it lift the fourth and final time and come completely off of her grandson’s home. The property was handed over to him by his mother and he has been working over the years to fixing it up and complete it.

“I hear brugga down and it was stick on here.” It came off and leaned up against the back of his mother’s home before falling flat in between the three closely situated family homes. The only damage it did, was it broke off the pipe by their newly-installed water tank.

Boyce said the homeowner, her 27-year-old grandson came and quickly deconstructed the roof into the wood and galvanize, while his mother and grandmum rounded up the nails. It was all hands on deck quickly.

Having a flashback to Hurricane Tomas in 2010, Boyce said on that occasion, her family had a slightly unlucky outcome too when a neighbour’s roof flew off and came on her daughter’s house.

She said she was very glad this time it was not worse. “I have confidence in God. He promised not to put any more on me than I can bear and He promised to be with me in the time of trouble and when I’m not in trouble, so my God covered me. And I would not stop praising Him.”

Boyce was not only happy that on this occasion her grandson’s roof did not come down and damage his family members’ homes, but she was also happy that it did not fly off and cause damage to anyone else in the neighbourhood.

Peterses which is in the area of Josey Hill in St Lucy was very quiet and still when Loop visited post-TS Bret this afternoon.

Looking at the three homes, still standing despite the section of her grandson’s home without the roof, the 69-year-old grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of one, once more said, “I thank God for everything and I thank God that it wasn’t no worse because it would have been all three. So I thank God it’s only one and it only land right here.”