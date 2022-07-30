Woman injured when car crashes into wall Loop Barbados

A female driver, age 22, was rushed to the hospital following an early morning accident along Warmer Lodge Road, St Michael this morning.

The vehicle collided into a rock wall near the northern entrance of the Usain Bolt Complex. She was the sole occupant of the car.

The woman complained of head, chest and back injuries. She was treated at the scene by medical personnel and rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers from the Black Rock Police Station were called to the area around 6:30 am. Investigations are ongoing.