Woman injured when car crashes into wall Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Woman injured when car crashes into wall Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Woman injured when car crashes into wall Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Woman injured when car crashes into wall

Traffic Alert: Heavy Traffic caused by Rock Hall accident

Traffic Advisory for Pic-O-De-Crop Finals

MV Harbour Master ‘still a Bajan boat’

Barbados to face tough opponents at start of Chess Olympiad

Rehabilitation centres receive tech support from Sagicor

NHC clearly housing application backlog

UPDATE: 42-year-old dies; COVID deaths locally pass 490

3 Tropical waves to pass Barbados this Crop Over weekend

5 dead, 66 migrants rescued from waters near Puerto Rico

Saturday Jul 30

30?C
Barbados News
Loop News

7 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A female driver, age 22, was rushed to the hospital following an early morning accident along Warmer Lodge Road, St Michael this morning.

The vehicle collided into a rock wall near the northern entrance of the Usain Bolt Complex. She was the sole occupant of the car.

The woman complained of head, chest and back injuries. She was treated at the scene by medical personnel and rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers from the Black Rock Police Station were called to the area around 6:30 am. Investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Woman injured when car crashes into wall

World News

Pope says he’ll slow down or retire: ‘You can change a pope’

World News

NKorea claims no new fever cases amid doubts over COVID data

More From

Barbados News

MV Harbour Master ‘still a Bajan boat’

Next Stop: SpiceMas for Harbour Master

Entertainment

Will Smith says he is remorseful following slapping incident at Oscars

See also

Will Smith says he is remorseful and has reached out to comedian Chris Rock following the slap heard around the world.
Three months since shocking the world when he walked up to Rock and slapped hi

Barbados News

3 Tropical waves to pass Barbados this Crop Over weekend

The third tropical wave will pass to the south of the island on the night of Sunday, July 31

Entertainment

Spice bringing her ‘whole catalogue’ for Crop Over

The Queen of Dancehall is the headlining act for Rise Barbados which will be held on Wednesday, July 27

Festivals

Grand Kadooment even more special this year

Grand Kadooment road ready – Artistes to perform on highway at stage points

Sport

National U14 boys heading to Dominican Republic for CFU Challenge

The national team will be participating in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series