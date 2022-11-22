Woman found shot dead in vehicle in Goodlands, St Lucia Loop Barbados

Police in St Lucia are investigating another homicide taking the island’s toll to 63.

Health Care practitioner Keziah Wilson, 38, was found dead Tuesday morning at Goodlands, Castries, St Lucia.

The deceased was found in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to residents of the area, Wilson appeared to have been heading home from work when she was killed.

Reports also suggest that a red flag was raised when her boyfriend made several calls to her which went unanswered.

Wilson had been living in the area for about a year and has been described as a pleasant individual.

She leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.

Crime scene officers are currently on the scene combing the area for evidence which can lead to a break in the case.