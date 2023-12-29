Woman collapses and dies at adult club Loop Barbados

Police are probing the unnatural death of a 19-year-old female at a south coast night club.

She has been identified as Kandi Michelle Douglas of #7 Seaview Road, Chancery Lane, Christ Church.

On Thursday, December 28, about 1:30 pm, lawmen received a report of a 19-year-old female collapsing and unresponsive while at the adult entertainment club, Incognito, located at Maxwell Main Road, Christ Church.

Personnel from the Oistins Police Station responded to the scene and found Douglas’ lifeless body.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.