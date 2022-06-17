Woman caught smuggling cocaine in her wig at Panama airport | Loop Barbados

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Panama has confirmed that a Colombian woman was arrested at Panama’s Tocumen International Airport recently attempting to smuggle cocaine stitched within her hair, weave or wig.

Drug prosecutor Xiomara Rodr?guez said the woman was travelling from Colombia to Spain when Panama authorities noticed some “irregularities” with the woman’s hairstyle.

Upon scanning her hair and later cutting through her weave, authorities discovered the 68 packets of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Panama authorities could be seen in an online video removing the cylinders of cocaine as the suspect sat calmly during the process.

Commenting on the arrest, Rodr?guez said that this method of alleged drug smuggling was a “first” for Panama.

Following the events, the Colombian woman was detained on charges of international drug trafficking.

Later, sources also reported that another Colombian woman attempted to use the same method to smuggle over 60 cylinders of what appeared to be an illicit substance.