Woman, 76, raped three times while grandson tied up

A 76-year-old woman, raped three times when a gunman held her captive on an open lot she owns in a rural district is warning others to be careful.

The St John resident said she is living in fear and has become distrustful of people, even the Sunday Sun team that approached her.

More disturbing, the ordeal was carried out while her grandson was tied up feet way.

“I am scared for my life. He tell me if I tell anyone he’ll be back but I know that there are other women in the area that come up on the 12 o’clock bus at night so I couldn’t

keep this to myself in that way. I am not only thinking about myself but I am also thinking of others,” the woman said.

About three weeks ago, around 11 p.m., the woman took her dog to the back of the house – to the unfenced area traditionally traversed by residents – and a masked gunman approached, ordering her not to move. He placed his hand over her mouth and threw her to the ground. As she wrestled with him, she managed to get his hand off her mouth and shouted for her grandson.

At the approach of her grandson, who thought she had fallen, the assailant retreated to the darkness under the mango tree and pounced on the slimlybuilt teenager, threw him down, sat on him and eventually tied his hands with a strip of blue material he brought to the scene, the woman recounted.

She pointed to the nearest house metres away, explaining that there was an ailing occupant who is in bed early and the other house is still under construction, despite its finished look.

Her grandson was taken between those two premises while the gunman returned and forced himself on her at different times.

