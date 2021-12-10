Woman, 43, amongst 3 COVID-19 deaths recorded on one day | Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Woman, 43, amongst 3 COVID-19 deaths recorded on one day | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Two women and a man died from COVID-19 on Thursday, December 9.

The youngest was a 43-year-old woman who passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department. She was unvaccinated.

A man, aged 90, also died at the Accident and Emergency Department. He was unvaccinated. The third death was that of a 94-year-old woman, who succumbed to the illness at the Blackman and Gollop Isolation Facility. She was partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 related deaths have now reached 249.

See also

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.