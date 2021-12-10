Woman, 43, amongst 3 COVID-19 deaths recorded on one day | Loop Barbados

Two women and a man died from COVID-19 on Thursday, December 9.

The youngest was a 43-year-old woman who passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department. She was unvaccinated.

A man, aged 90, also died at the Accident and Emergency Department. He was unvaccinated. The third death was that of a 94-year-old woman, who succumbed to the illness at the Blackman and Gollop Isolation Facility. She was partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 related deaths have now reached 249.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.