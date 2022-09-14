Witnesses of animal abuse incident urged by police to come forward Loop Barbados

Police are urging witnesses of a horrid act of animal abuse to come forward.

A video circulated on social media shows a man at a south coast beach drowning a dog, leading to screams from visitors and locals for him to stop.

Several eyewitness accounts were shared on social media and police are urging persons to make a report.

Police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss informed the media today that an official investigation into the matter has been launched.

“I wish to confirm that the video clip circulating on social media showing a man and a drowning dog at a beach has been reported to the Hastings -Worthing Police Station,” Inniss stated.

He added: “We are aware of the wide spread public discussions and ultimate concerns. We are encouraging any one who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and make a report to any police station.”