Winston Scott Polyclinic closes amid environmental concerns Loop Barbados

Winston Scott Polyclinic closes amid environmental concerns
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The polyclinic is closed until December 13

Loop News

December 9, 2023 12:42 PM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that the Winston Scott Polyclinic is closed until Wednesday, December 13.

This temporary closure is to allow work to be done to rectify environmental concerns.

Members of the public who require medical attention from the Winston Scott Polyclinic during this time, or need to have their prescriptions filled, are advised to attend the polyclinic nearest to them.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness regrets any inconvenience which may be caused by the temporary closure. 

