Windward Island Volcanoes names its squad

Twenty-four-year-old left-handed batsman, Alick Athanaze has been named Captain of the Windward Islands Volcanoes for the 2023 Regional Cricket Championship. Left-arm fast bowler, Preston Mc Sween is Vice captain. Fast bowler, Nicklaus Redhead is the only newcomer on the squad which is: Alick Athanaze (Captain), Preston Mc Sween (Vice-Captain), Sunil Ambris, Teddy Bishop, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Daurius Martin, Kimani Melius, Nicklaus Redhead, Jerlani Robinson, and Tevyn Walcott (wicket-keeper).

Shermon Lewis is recovering from a shoulder injury and was not considered for selection, Andre Fletcher is unavailable and Obed McCoy is also recovering from injury.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes will play their opening match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force from 31st January to 3rd February at the National Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

