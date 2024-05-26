Windies sweep South Africa 3-0 Loop Barbados

West Indies hammered South Africa by eight wickets at Sabina Park to sweep their series 3-0 on the eve of the 2024 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup.

Obed McCoy, who replaced the injured Jason Holder in the West Indies World Cup squad, took 3 for 39 while Gudakesh Motie had 2 for 21 to restrict South Africa to 163 for 7.

Rassie van der Dussen top-scored with 51 while Wiaan Mulder hit 36.

Shamar Joseph had 2 for 26 for the West Indies, his best returns in his nascent T20I career.

Johnson Charles smashed 69 off 26 balls and put on 92 for the first wicket with stand-in skipper Brandon King.

King (44) added 38 with Kyle Mayers (36 not out) who knocked off the remaining 35 runs for the third wicket with debutant Alick Athanaze (6*).

West Indies won by eight wickets with 6.1 overs to spare to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with their second straight series win against South Africa.

West Indies face Australia (30 May) at the Queen’s Park Oval in their only official T20 World Cup warm-up match before taking on Papua New Guinea in their opening Group C match at Providence on 2 June.

South Africa will play an inter-squad tune-up match at Lauderhill on 29 May.

Summarized scores: South Africa 163 for 7 (Van Der Dussen 51, McCoy 3/39, Motie 2/21) vs. West Indies 165 for 2 (Charles 69, King 44, Mayers 36*, Peter 1/27). West Indies won by eight wickets