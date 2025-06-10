Windies name 16-man squad for home Test series against Australia

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 16-member squad for the three-match home Test series against Australia, which bowls off on June 25 at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

The series will mark the start of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle and will be contested for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy.

Changes have been made to the squad that last played against Pakistan, with selectors opting for a blend of youth and experience as they seek to build momentum at the start of the new cycle.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said the selections reflected the team’s long-term vision of developing a competitive Test unit.

“Beginning with a strong showing against a team like Australia would be ideal in our quest to bring West Indies back to the helm of Test cricket,” he said. “We’ve put together a squad equipped in both batting and bowling to manage the demands of this format, while applying pressure through purposeful play.”

Among the notable changes is the return of opener John Campbell and the first-time call-up of Guyanese batsman Kevlon Anderson, who impressed in domestic competitions with three centuries in the last season.

Keacy Carty has been recalled, and Brandon King has earned a first-time inclusion in the Test squad. Shai Hope, captain of the limited-overs side, has also been included to add stability to the middle order.

Head Coach Daren Sammy praised the selectors for identifying the core group needed for the new cycle and said the approach was shaped by a close analysis of global standards.

“We’ve looked at what the top teams are doing and what’s needed to bridge the gap,” Sammy said. “Kevlon comes in after strong seasons to add stability up top, while Hope’s return brings white-ball consistency that we hope can transfer into red-ball cricket.”

“Brandon King’s inclusion fits a role we’ve identified that’s critical for improving our ranking. We’re not just selecting for potential, but for execution and purpose.”

Pace spearheads Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph will lead the bowling attack. They’ll be supported by 21-year-old Johann Layne, who has taken 63 wickets in 17 first-class matches, and Anderson Phillip, fresh off a five-wicket haul against South Africa A.

Spin duties will be handled by captain Roston Chase and vice-captain Jomel Warrican.

Veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach was under consideration but has not been included. Sammy confirmed that Roach was informed of the decision.

Looking ahead to the series, Sammy asked for patience from the public as the team charts a new course.

“I’m looking forward to this series,” he said. “We want to make our home grounds fortresses, and we need our passionate fans behind us. The matches will be challenging, but this core is hungry and ready to make the region proud.” (CWI)

West Indies Test Squad:

Roston Chase (Captain)

Jomel Warrican (Vice Captain)

Kevlon Anderson

Kraigg Brathwaite

John Campbell

Keacy Carty

Justin Greaves

Shai Hope

Tevin Imlach

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Johann Layne

Mikyle Louis

Anderson Phillip

Jayden Seales

Team Management:

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Massage Therapist: Darc Browne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Content & Media Officer: Jerome Foster

Match Schedule: