Windies demolish Pakistan to win series

West Indies saved their best for last with a superb victory over Pakistan in the third and final One-Day International on Tuesday afternoon. Captain Shai Hope scored a dazzling century – one of the best of his career; and Jayden Seales backed it up with a record-breaking bowling performance as the rampaging Windies demolished the Pakistanis by a whopping 202 runs.

The win at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy sealed a 2-1 series result for the home team – their first over Pakistan in 34 long years. It also saw them end the ‘home summer’ on a high note after being hammered earlier by Australia. Most importantly, it earned them vital points on the ICC rankings table as they look to secure automatic qualification to the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Hope made 120 not out off 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes – four of which came in the space of three overs. This was 18th century which saw him surpass Desmond Haynes on the all-time West Indies list and is now third behind Brian Lara (19) and Chris Gayle (25). Seales then sealed the deal with a brilliant spell with the new ball where he licked up four wickets.

The 23-year-old returned at the end to clean up the tail and finished with 6-18 from 7.2 overs. It was the third best bowling figures in West Indies history behind Winston Davis 7-51 in 1983 World Cup against Australia and Colin Croft’s 6-15 against England in 1981 at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

Hope was named Player-of-the-Match for his ultimate captain’s knock, while Seales was named Player-of-the-Series for his 10 wickets in three matches at an impressive average of just 10 runs per wicket.