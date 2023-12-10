Windies captain wants improvements on the field Loop Barbados

As the cricketing excitement builds, West Indies is poised to face off against England in a pivotal clash on Saturday December 9, in Barbados, with the series hanging in the balance at 1-1.

Captain Shai Hope shed light on the team’s preparations, emphasizing the perpetual quest for improvement to ensure a well-executed performance.

Addressing the media Friday, Hope pointed out the team’s focus on tightening up in certain areas, with a particular emphasis on fielding.

“We can always tighten up in a few areas, one for sure that I always preach in the dressing room is our fielding. We need to be taking those chances, having a lot more impact on the field,” stated Hope.

The skipper acknowledged the team’s recent challenge in securing early wickets, a factor that played a pivotal role in the outcome of the last game.

Hope made it clear that rectifying this issue is a primary focus for the upcoming matchup against England.

With the series hanging in the balance, Hope expressed his anticipation for a thrilling contest and underlined the significance of delivering a top-notch performance for the team’s supporters in Barbados.

“I look forward to a good game, especially for our home fans here in Barbados. We aim to bring home the win for them,” he stated, highlighting the team’s commitment to delivering a victory on home turf.

All eyes will be on the West Indies team as they aim to clinch the series with a stellar performance against England in front of their passionate home crowd.