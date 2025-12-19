WINAIR adding Barbados as part of new 2026 routes

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has announced that regional carrier WINAIR will add new flight services in some of the routes which Caribbean Airlines Ltd. (CAL) is dropping.

The BVI’s Communications and Works Minister Kye Rymer held a government press conference earlier this week where he reported that WINAIR would conduct services from Tortola early next year as well as flights from Tortola and Barbados.

He explained that WINAIR would introduce five weekly flights from Tortola, including three same-day services to Barbados, starting on January 15, 2026. The airline will also launch two weekly connections from Tortola to Port of Spain, Trinidad, via St Martin beginning on February 1, 2026. Introductory fares will start from $149 one way to Barbados and $159 one way to Trinidad, Rymer announced “We were recently notified by Caribbean Airlines that they will withdraw its services from the territory. We regret this development and we are working urgently with WINAIR and other carriers to secure reliable air access, renew incentives and infrastructure and minimise disruption. These services will improve connectivity for residents, businesses, and visitors,” Rymer said.

He also said the BVI government had already begun working with WINAIR and other carriers to reduce the impact of the withdrawal.

The new routes are expected to provide alternative travel options through key regional hubs, particularly for passengers connecting onward to other Caribbean destinations. The services will also restore links to Trinidad and Barbados, both of which are important commercial and travel markets for BVI.

CAL recently announced that effective January 10, 2026, it was discontinuing its Tortola and Puerto Rico routes, which included a Barbados leg as part of its ongoing Network Optimisation Programme At the time, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill said: “We are monitoring the situation and if any reduction is likely, we will work with our existing regional carriers to fill any gaps”.

(MB)