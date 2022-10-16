Wilson overwhelms seniors at VEXX Tournament Loop Barbados

Teenager Louis Wilson upstaged more seasoned opponents to convincingly win the Barbados Chess Federation’s (BCF) VEXX Tournament.

The 17-year-old Wilson overcame the challenge of senior Barbados representatives Justin Parsons and Emar Edwards to comfortably take top spot when the five-day event ended on Wednesday night at the Coles Building on Bay Street, Bridgetown.

Wilson, the older brother of reigning ladies national champion, Hannah Wilson, finished with six and a half out of a maximum seven points, ending a point and half more than both Parsons and Edwards, who were part of Barbados’ team at the 44th FIDE Olympiad in Chennai, India in August.

A former national Under-16 champion, Wilson, who was seeded at No. 4, emerged as the favourite to win the event after defeating second seeded Parsons on Sunday night and third seeded Edwards the following night. He duly took the top prize after beating veterans Othneil Harewood and Cyprian La Touche in the final two rounds.

Wilson’s quest for a 100 per cent winning record was denied when he had to settle for a draw in the third round against top seed, England-born Chris White, one of four new players entered in the tournament.

Both Parsons and Edwards finished with five points but Parsons took second place on account of winning the head to head clash in the third round.

Twelve-year-old Chanon Reifer-Belle, who won gold medals in the online rapid and blitz events at the Pan American Youth Championships earlier this year, placed fourth with four and a half points. Among her victories was an upset win against Parsons in the last round.

Harewood took fifth place on the tie-break ahead of La Touche and Alex Sargeant after all three players ended on four points.

The tournament, which was not open to players who finished in the top three spots at the National Championship and Ladies National Championship in April, attracted 16 players. Among the newcomers to BCF competitions was president of the Barbados Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Dr Alfred Sparman.