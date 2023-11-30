Williams wins 2023 Pearson Jordan Memorial Road Race Loop Barbados

In its second consecutive year, the Pearson Jordan Memorial Road Race took place last Sunday evening in the northern town of the island.

The streets of Speightstown and its esplanade were transformed into a dynamic arena of athleticism and community spirit.

Organized by the St Peter Parish Organising Committee, this annual event proved not only a resounding success but also a celebration of the enduring legacy of former Olympian and Speightstown resident Pearson Jordan OLY.

The event comprised of three categories; a 5K road race, a 5K walk, and a groundbreaking skate race, which aimed to mark significant strides towards inclusivity and diversity.

The incident-free event witnessed a surge in participants, with representation from local and international contestants from the United States of America, Italy, and Norway.

Participants get on the line for the start of the 2023 Pearson Jordan Memorial Road Race

In the fiercely competitive 5K road race, Rick Williams finished in first place, crossing the finish line in an impressive 16.34.7 minutes, closely trailed by Shamel Maynard and Matthew Clarke respectively.

The women’s lineup saw Alexandra School student and Carifta medalist Ashlyn Simmons securing victory with a remarkable time of 16.27.22 minutes, Carlie Robinson finished second and Shonte Seale in third position.

There were impressive performances in the Under-15 category by Alec Simmons, the brother of Ashlyn, who recorded a time of 16.29.15 minutes, while in the girls’ under-15 division 9-year-old Shamarea Blackman clinched victory in 16.54.21 minutes.

Dudley Harewood dominated the 5K walk, securing first place, while Rodney Blackman and Patrick Bourne followed closely.

Eventual winner Rick Williams (right) is closely tracked by Harrison College athlete Matthieu Clarke during the 2023 Pearson Jordan Memorial Road Race

In the female category, Charmaine Belgrave claimed the top spot, and finishing closely behind her were Donna Blackman, and Angela Jackson.

Dexter Goodridge Jr, the nephew of the late Pearson Jordan OLY, triumphed in the under-15 boys’ category of the 5K walk, underscoring the enduring legacy of the Jordan family.

The inaugural skate race saw ten participants, with Matthieu Cadet securing the top position, followed by David Small and Ryan Forde, marking a significant stride towards fostering inclusivity.

Shamarea Blackman of the Roland Edwards School, Winner of the U15 Girls 5K Run receives her medal from Mr Simeon Alsopp, Sports Coordinator, St. Peter POC.

The organizers expressed gratitude to their sponsors and supporters which include Mr John Moore and Mr John Mascoll, friends of Mr. Jordan residing in the United States, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI).

Other collaborators and contributors to the event were the Barbados Olympic Association, Freida Nicholls of Olympians Barbados, Grenal Sports, the honorable Colin Jordan, Member of Parliament for St. Peter, Wholesale Express, IPL Sports Bar, Fisherman’s Pub, and the National Sports Council, who played a pivotal role in ensuring the event met international standards.

To further commemorate the life of Pearson Jordan OLY there was an essay competition held at the Roland Edwards School, which was won by Shataeja Payne, Shamarea Blackman and Tevon Giddings finished second and third respectively.