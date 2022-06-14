Williams Industries celebrates 50 years | Loop Barbados

Boasting 50 years of operations in Barbados and the Caribbean, the secret to Williams Industries’ success has been “to give more for less”.

Founder and Chairman of Williams Industries Inc, Ralph ‘Bizzy’ Williams attributed the company’s success to this mantra on Sunday during an anniversary celebration at Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

The group’s milestone was commemorated in the presence of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and several prominent figures in the Barbadian business community.

Bizzy, as he is affectionately called, admitted that he posted the slogan on notice boards throughout the company as a reminder to his employees.

“A smile and a willing, helping hand cost nothing but they bring customers back time and time again,” he explained.

During his address, the business tycoon credited a number of individuals who contributed to the company’s sustained profitability. These included Peter Gooding, David Straker, Victor Goring, Leroy Johnson and Jason Pinto, among others.

Williams stated: “These men and women were far more capable than me in their fields, so I allow them the freedom to excel without micro-management. Together as a united team, we endeavour to do the best we could for our island Barbados and for the Caribbean.”

Williams highlighted that the company strongly believed in a partnership between employers and employees and therefore rewarded long-serving employees with shares in the business.

The 50-year-old company was founded on a commitment to credibility and integrity which ensured that suppliers, employees and customers are always treated with respect and fairly.

Williams considered it a “blessing” to be surrounded by like-minded individuals, stating: “My third blessing was the good fortune to have key people around me that shared my understanding that jealousy, greed and evil are the curses of people’s lives.

“That is why I defined William’s Industries as a joint venture between the providers of capital and the providers of labour in which the two partners share equally in the benefits derived. This definition drove us to devise a unique business model that is designed to reward team members of all levels for results…achieved.”

The group of companies remain a force to be reckoned with both locally and regionally with the chairman and founder revealing, “For over 50 years we have been blessed and have never reported [a] loss in any single year.”