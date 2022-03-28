Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock via social media | Loop Barbados

Will Smith has apologised to comedian Chris Rock.

The Academy-award winner broke his silence via Instagram, less than 24 hours after slapping Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

He said his behaviour was unacceptable.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he said, noting that Rock’s GI Jane joke which poked fun at his wife’s bald head was too much.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has spoken publicly about her alopecia condition which influenced her decision to shave off all of her hair.

Smith said: “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith, who didn’t apologise to Rock during his emotional speech while accepting the Best Actor Award, finally said sorry for his actions to the victim of his physical assault.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness, he said.

Smith also apologised to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, everyone watching around the world and the Williams family

“I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”