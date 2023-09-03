Will holders of a Barbados passport need an ETA to travel to the UK? Loop Barbados

Document requirements for travellers to the United Kingdom (UK) are changing, and in the not-too-distant future, some people travelling to the UK without a visa will soon need to get an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

According to an update at the end of August 2023 on gov.uk, an ETA will soon be a requirement for people who do not need a visa to come to the UK.

What is an ETA?

An ETA will give you permission to travel to the UK, and it will be electronically linked to your passport.

When/Why will you need an ETA?

You’ll need an ETA to:

come to the UK for up to 6 months for tourism, visiting family and friends, business or studycome to the UK for up to 3 months on the Creative Worker visa concessiontransit through the UK – including if you’re not going through UK border control

Who will need an ETA?

If you’re from Qatar

You’ll need an ETA if you’re travelling to the UK on or after 15 November 2023. You’ll be able to apply from 25 October.

If you’re from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates

You’ll need an ETA if you’re travelling to the UK on or after 22 February 2024. You’ll be able to apply from 1 February 2024.

If you’re from another country

You do not need to apply for an ETA now. More nationalities will be added to the scheme later.

Therefore, for now, Barbados passport holders do not require an ETA for travel to the UK.