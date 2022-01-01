Will diagnosed COVID-positive patients get to vote in Elections 2022? | Loop Barbados

Deputy Chairman of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC), lawyer Hal Gollop QC is challenging the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit decision to not facilitate voting by diagnosed COVID-positive electors, saying that legal counsel must be sought first to clarify this matter.

Persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in home isolation or isolating in government facilities will not be able to vote in the upcoming January 19, 2022, General Elections, as it stands according to the Unit.

Responding to Loop News during a press conference held via Zoom at 9:30am today, January 1, Head of the Unit Ronald Chapman said:

“It is a tough pill to swallow… but we have to be our brother’s keeper. We have to ensure that something that is highly infectious while you may go out and exercise your democratic right, you don’t want to do so at the peril of [the elderly and those with non-communicable diseases] and put their lives in danger.”

Admitting that “this is something we [the Unit] struggled with because there’s at no point in time would you want to disenfranchise someone,” he responded to the repeated question of, “So, if you’re positive then you don’t vote in this Election?” with “That is quite correct. If you’re positive, you stay at home.”

Chapman went on to say, “So persons who are positive for COVID, who are in isolation, we are asking those persons to please stay at home. Persons who are obviously in isolation at the Harrison’s Point Facility or any other facility, those persons are required to stay in those facilities.

“We understand that voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, however, we are still in a pandemic and those persons are highly infectious and we wouldn’t want those persons to go out to a polling station where we know we have all cadre of Barbadians there. We have the old, we have the infirmed, we have the young and the strong. We have those with medical conditions and so on. So we want to be, we still want to be safe and we’re asking persons who know if they’re feeling ill please stay at home. If you know you have a confirmed diagnosis for COVID and you are in isolation, that is what isolation is, you stay put.”

Chapman likened the situation of being isolated in one of the facilities to being admitted to hospital. He said that the facilities are an extension of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) and will operate as such. “What we have now is a disease that is highly infectious. We have just been told by the chief medical officer not too long ago that we have omicron here in Barbados and we know that omicron has, it is even more infectious than Delta. So we have to be able to balance those too. We have to be able to err on the side of continuity of the country as much as possible. I recognise as I said it is a tough pill to swallow, it’s a tough pill to swallow for anyone who wants to be a part of this process.”

But he said that persons who present to polling stations and do not know that they are COVID-positive will get to vote. “I’m sure that at some point in time someone will turn up who may not know that they have COVID or may not recognise that they have symptoms and they will probably turn up and they will turn up at the polling stations, and for that reason…we have put protocols in place that if we come across someone like that, that that person is processed quickly…to reduce risk to everyone at the polling station.”

Get legal advice

However, Gollop interjected after the Electoral and Boundaries Commission Supervisor Angela Taylor echoed the sentiment about facilities equating to hospitals, saying that he believes legal counsel should be sought by EBC in this situation before shutting down this matter.

He said that the EBC Chairman Leslie Haynes made “a very telling point” that a lawyer who has himself as a client is “an ass” and made the point that this decision by the Unit contains an element of law “beyond Mr Chapman”.

Gollop quietly but assertively said, “What I consider here is that Mr Chapman is being asked to give an opinion on something which has a legal element attached to it, a strong legal element, and that it would be a better position to defer any opinion on this until the legal advisor to the Commission expresses an opinion on it.”

Not new to this world of Elections, the Deputy Chairman said that he acted as a Returning Officer on a few occasions, “and if we’re speaking about COVID, COVID has brought new things with it, which were heretoforth not taken into consideration into our laws and I have seen on many occasions, people who could barely hold their head up, being brought out of places like district hospitals and those kinds of things, infirmaries to go to vote, so that, the question by the young lady is a very relevant question, because if somebody is at Harrison’s there may be some means of reaching out to have that person put an X, put a mark on a ballot, so I think it goes much further than just passing off a definitive statement that it cannot be done because of this and because of that. I believe that is slightly outside of Mr Chapman’s competence because it has an impact on law…

“I think it would be wiser to have a legal opinion on this so that the vision of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission can be based on a solid legal opinion rather than that of Mr Chapman.”

And he assured, “Mr Chapman would know this is no aspersion on his competence. His competence is as a health official not a lawyer and this thing has a legal element attached to it.”

When elections were held in Jamaica in September 2020, provisions were made for COVID-positive voters in home isolation with earlier dates being an option and permission being granted on Polling Day between specific hours. Patients in home isolation were required to obtain approval by the Ministry of Health and transportation to and from stations had to be in private vehicles. They also had follow the usual mask-wearing, sanitisation and physical distancing protocols.

Elections are set for January 19, 2022, in Barbados.