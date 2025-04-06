Top Gun and Batman actor Val Kilmer passes away at age 65 Bajan cricketer on drug charges gets $100 000 bail Sergeant denies kicking man when he was held Barbados names record-breaking CARIFTA Games squad for 2025 Wanted: Kevin Stephan Peterson and Nashon Egbbert Moses Police seeking information on person of interest
Will anyone face justice for the Rafah ambulance convoy attack? 

06 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Video from a dead victim’s phone shows how Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza last month, killing 15 Palestinian emergency workers.

It also shows that Israeli statements about the attack were false.

Will anyone face justice?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William Schabas – professor of international law at Middlesex University

Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer

Michael Mansfield – international human rights lawyer

 

