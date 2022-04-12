Wife finds husband’s lifeless body in yard | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the unnatural death of a St James man.

The deceased is 69-year-old John David of Mount Standfast, St James. David’s body was discovered today, Tuesday, April 12 around 9:45 am by his wife.

According to police, upon returning home, David’s wife found her husband’s body in the yard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Anyone who may have information that may assist the police with the investigation of this incident is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or any police station.