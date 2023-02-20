WI name squads for white-ball series against South Africa

Black Immigrant Daily News

Shannon Gabriel earns recall for ODIs after good showing in CG United Super50

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel on Monday announced the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) squads for the upcoming series against South Africa.

The West Indies will play three ODIs on March 16, 18 and 21 followed by three T20Is on March 25, 26 and 28.

In the ODIs, Shai Hope will have his first series as captain with allrounder Rovman Powell appointed as the new vice-captain. In the T20Is, captain Rovman Powell will be supported by a new vice-captain in batting allrounder Kyle Mayers.

In addition, fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has earned a recall to the ODI squad on the back of his performances during the CG United Super50 Cup last November. He was the joint leading-wicket taker spearheading the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force bowling attack, taking 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.2. He last played ODIs for the West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in July 2019.

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has been named in the T20I squad subject to medical clearance. Fast bowler Jayden Seales remains unavailable for selection following a knee injury and subsequent surgery, while another fast bowler Anderson Philiip has returned to training but is not yet match-fit.

Lead Selector the Dr Desmond Haynes said: “We have had some injuries to our fast-bowling pool so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa, and the surfaces we expect to play on. It is felt that we need someone to get those early wickets and he is the kind of bowler that can do that. Judging from his performances in the CG United Super50 Cup, he is potentially a wicket-taking option up front.”

“For the T20Is, we have an experienced squad. What we are looking for is to form a cohesive unit and look at the players who we believe can form the nucleus as we build towards doing very well and challenging when we host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June 2024,” Haynes added.

One-Day International squad:

Shai Hope (Captain)

Rovman Powell (Vice Captain)

Shamarh Brooks

Yannic Cariah

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Shannon Gabriel

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Nicholas Pooran

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

T20 Internationals Squad:

Rovman Powell (Captain)

Kyle Mayers (Vice Captain)

Shamarh Brooks

Yannic Cariah

Johnson Charles

Sheldon Cottre

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Obed McCoy

Nicholas Pooran

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

NewsAmericasNow.com