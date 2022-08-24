WI Kulcha issues apology to 70 patrons who took the trip to Mexico Loop Barbados

WI Kulcha has posted a public apology on Twitter to say sorry to 70 patrons who did not have the trip they were promised.

The apology stated:

“It was amazing to host nearly 70 Caribbean people on a group trip; seeing persons from all over the region and diaspora instantly connect and vibe like old friends was magical!

“However, we must acknowledge that the death of the wife of our travel concierge partner on the morning of the first day of the trip caused him to pull out of managing crucial logistics at the very last moment. WI extend sincerest condolences to the family.

“This tragic event had a domino effect on many aspects of the trip. We’re dedicated to compensating each and every one of you. We take full responsibility for these mishaps and make no excuses. Details to follow via email and text.

“Finally, we’ll be using this experience as an opportunity to refine all of our processes from the ground up and do way better in the future.”

It was published on August 22, 2022, the day after the Mexico trip was to conclude and patrons were to depart Tulum and head back home or to their next destinations. WI Kulcha Mexico was to be held from August 18 to August 21.

Wi KULCHA Mexico 2022 package