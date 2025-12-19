WI fight back after Conway’s double hundred powers Kiwis to massive total

The West Indies’ batters have started strongly chasing New Zealand’s mammoth first innings total, to leave the game in the balance at the end of play on the second day here on Friday.

With veteran pacer and leader Kemar Roach unable to take the field because of a hamstring injury sustained on Thursday’s opening day, the Windies’ bowlers showed great heart but could not stop the home side from piling on the runs, until they eventually declared their first innings at 575 for eight, buoyed by Devon Conway’s impressive double century.

However, Brandon King, who finished the day unbeaten on 55 and John Campbell (45 not out), carried the visitors to 110 without loss to set up an intriguing third day of action.

With the pitch offering little assistance to the bowlers, King and Campbell scored at almost five runs an over during their partnership in the day’s final 90 minutes.

King was his usual fluent self from the start of his innings, striking pacer Zak Foulkes for two consecutive boundaries in the seventh over, before giving fast bowler Jacob Duffy the same treatment three overs later.

Campbell brought up the Windies’ 50 inside 10 overs with a spanking drive down the ground for four off pacer Michael Rae.

King moved into his 40s with another boundary off Foulkes, before reaching his second Test half century off only 63 balls by guiding a delivery from Duffy past backward point for another four.

He has so far faced 78 balls and struck nine boundaries, while Campbell’s knock has taken 60 balls, and includes seven fours.

Earlier, the West Indies’ bowling attack was dealt a harsh blow at the start of play when it was revealed that Roach would be unable to bowl because of his hamstring injury.

Resuming the day on 334 for one, with Conway unbeaten on 178, nightwatchman Duffy did well to score 17 before edging pacer Jayden Seales behind with 16 runs added to their total.

Conway though, continued to press on, eventually bringing up his second Test double hundred by hitting Jayden Seales for two boundaries.

He added 69 runs with Kane Williamson, before Williamson attempted an expansive drive off pacer Justin Greaves, only to be caught behind by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach for 31, to leave the score 419 for three.

New Zealand went into the lunch break at 424 for three, but Greaves claimed the prized scalp of Conway shortly after play resumed by trapping him plumb in front for 227.

In all, he spent almost eight and a half hours at the crease and smashed an impressive 31 boundaries from the 367 balls he faced.

Daryl Mitchell only made 11 before he was caught down the leg side by Imlach off the bowling of Roston Chase, and six runs later Seales had Tom Blundell caught behind for four to see the Kiwis reduced to 461 for six.

Ravendra then added 61 runs for the seventh wicket with Glenn Phillips, who made 29, and then shared an unbroken partnership of 39 with Ajaz Patel, before captain Tom Latham declared their innings.

Ravendra faced 106 balls and hit six fours and two sixes during his unbeaten knock, while Patel made a run-a-ball 30, inclusive of three fours and two sixes.

Greaves was the Windies’ best bowler, grabbing 2-83, while Seales (2-100) and Phillip (2-154), provided good support. (CMC)