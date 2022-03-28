Why is no one really talking about Will Smith laughing at Rock’s joke? | Loop Barbados

Five men were up for the Oscar for Best Male Actor and after laughing with and at Javier Bardem who was nominated for his role in Being the Ricardos and his wife, the jokes went to Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith’s wife and the show went left very quickly.

Smith was nominated for King Richard where he played Richard Williams the father of tennis phenomena Venus and Serena Williams. He won the category.

But before the announcement and the hoots and applause for Smith’s win, Chris Rock said:

“Now you know who has the hardest job here tonight? Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now if she loses, he can’t win. (laughter erupts) He is praying that Will Smith wins, like please, Looooord. Jada, I love ya, G.I.Jane 2, can’t wait to see it alright?”

And as the room of attendees – actors, directors, producers, writers, their loved ones and others from the film industry, as well as the Academy, guffawed, including Smith, it was Rock who noticed that his punch line did not sit well with Jada first, and as soon as he pointed it out, everything got really quiet at the Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

In the 1997 film G.I. Jane, lead actor Demi Moore shaved her head for the role, however, Jada’s new look is not for a role but a conscious decision taken after she found out she has alopecia.

Looking at Pinkett-Smith’s smirkless face as she rolled her eyes heavenward, clenched her teeth and clasped her hands in her lap, Rock opened his arms wide like ‘come on, really?’ and added, “It’s a [inaudible]. That was a nice one. Okay. I’m out here….uh oh!”

Chuckling as Will Smith walks up the stage steps and comes towards him, Rock was blindsided by the open palm slap across his left cheek by Smith.

Without breaking his demeanor, Rock says, “Oh wow! Woooooow. Will Smith just slapped the sh*t outta me.”

But this was not the first time Rock made a joke about Jada at the Oscars. She was also the subject of jokes from Rock when he hosted the Oscars in 2016. She was not in attendance. She had boycotted the show.

And as Rock tried to regroup and continue the show, from his seat in the crowd came Smith’s voice saying: “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth.” At this moment everyone’s reaction was written all over Lupita Nyong’o’s face.

Responding, Rock added, “Wooooow dude, it was a G.I.Jane joke.” But Smith just went on yelling for a second time, “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth.”

A still collected Rock, merely replied, “I’m going to, okay? [insert awkward silence] Okay, that was the greatest night in the history of television.”

It appears in Australia the show was carried uncensored and that video is making rounds via YouTube and social media.

About 40 minutes after the incident, which some people initially thought was staged, Smith walked back up the same steps to accept his award and in his speech, he said, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father. But love will make you do crazy things.”

—

Video credit: Associated Press