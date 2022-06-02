Why hire you? PM gives Bajans in need of employment straight talk | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ leader is relishing the opportunity to speak to the layman, woman and child in the communities across Barbados as each parish speaks, because she believes that there are some hard truths that need to be said without sugar-coating in these more informal settings.

Proving her point on occasion this week when St John Speaks unfolded, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley told a young constituent, “I can’t give you perfection, but I’m giving you an opportunity, and a pathway.”

This was the response of PM Mottley to a St John resident, one who actually is her namesake. During the St John Speaks event, the younger Mia Amor Collymore asked the panel, “What about the young people like me, that are overqualified and don’t have anything to do?”

Responding, the prime minister listed off a slew of programmes and initiatives in place by government to not only employ but to train, retool and upskill but to help persons across numerous communities who government cannot help directly. And so, to the younger Mia, she asked:

“The question is where are you locating yourself? … the question is what do you want to do ma’am?

“Give a person a reason to hire you.”

The PM went on to ask a string of open-ended questions to make her point frankly but jovially.

“If your belly hurting you, who you’d go to? If you need your roof fixed who you’d go to? If you need the toilet and sink fixed who you’d go to? If you wanna laugh and have sport, what you’s do? Listen to a comedian or sometimes go to a show. You understand? You have to give people [reasons].”

And to the audience of residents in attendance, she added, “This is the kind of straight talk I want us to do as a nation; that is why these sessions to me are the most important part of my job now, because it gives me a chance now to also engage.

“I want to hear you, but there’re a few home truths that we need to accept too, and that is that we have to give people a reason to hire you beyond luck. Okay? What is it that you’re going to do that is going to cause a man or woman to go in their pocket or their purse and pull out the money and pay you. There has to be a reason you give them.”

The prime minister pointed Collymore and anyone else in the direction of the over 15,000 free courses on offer by the National Transformation Initiative (NTI) which is part of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) Programme, and toward entrepreneurship with help for funding.

PM Mottley urged, explore the free of charge NTI courses, “We are giving you the opportunities for training… Pick some and pick some to give you a reason to be employed or earn locally or to go into self-employment.

“We’ve unlocked a number of funds that are off-budget funds.” She highlighted the Industrial Credit Fund, “to be able to give people opportunities; Trust Loan Programme, borrow up to $5,000 and pay it back, then you can borrow up to $10,000.” Or, to attain more funds, over $10K, she pointed persons in the direction of Fund Access, “which we hopefully will have to recapitalize as some point in another year or so. That’s also there to help people do what they want to do.”