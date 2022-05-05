Why God did this? Bajan mothers have convenient ears | Loop Barbados

Barbadian mothers can hear very well when they want to hear, and when they do not want to hear, they turn their ears right off.

When God was making the hearing of Bajan mothers, he mistakenly spilled 10 pounds of convenience in the mix, instead of a dash.

So, how do Bajan children figure this to be true? Here is what some of Loop‘s readers pointed out:

The postman

“No matter what, my grandmother gine hear de postman’s motorcycle and she gonna hear him. So much so, if the postman on vacation, she gonna rush to the curtain cause she heard the motorcycle park the wrong place or she ain’t hear his signature, ‘Insiiiiiide!'”

The garbage truck

“My mudda knows the days for the garbage men, but they could choose to come at 3am and she gine jump of she sleep, talking bout de truck coming. Swear it now rev up in The Pine parking lot.”

Saucepan covers

“Just say you cyan teef seconds on a Sundee in my house. ‘Why you in de pot? You cook sain?!'” –

Door clicks

“‘Who goes there?’ One thing bout my mother, she gine hear the doors to outside opening boy.”

Fridge doors

“I cannot get fat in peace. ‘You in de fridge? Yuh hungry now?'”

The microwave

“What you warming?” – A prison story by a 30-year-old Bajan living with their mum

Footsteps

“Step light, step heavy…’As yuh standing up…'”

Related Article

Things Bajan children say their mothers somehow never hear

Mummyyyyyyyyyyyy!

“Bawl her name and she nah come, but on the phone and say, my mudda, and she hustling, ‘What you telling that body bout me?’ Mek it mek sense!”

The shower

“I would come out de bath after 15 minutes and hear, ‘Wait, you bathe? Wuh I ain’t even hear de water running. I ain’t miss yuh.’ De woman so insulting.”

Their cellphone ringtone

“My mother’s phone makes calls. It does not receive. Do not ever make my mother your emergency contact. You will get home hours later and tell her what happened, only to hear, ‘Wuh I did here whole day and the phone ain’t ring. *Two days later, Sponge Bob voice* ‘You called me just now? I see a missed call.’ Miss ma’am if you don’t get off my phone. Mind you, when I’m home and my phone rings, she hustling bringing it. ‘This ringing…so and so calling fuh you.’ Gotta love her hear!”

Phone messages

“‘A girl call you. I ain’t hear wuh she say she name but I tell her call back. It wasn’t one of yuh regulars.’ I does be like ort, cause I don’t know what to do with that information.”

A request while en route

“Mum, plug out my phone on the charger and bring it for me when you coming. Then my mother appears with no phone. When I ask, part de phone? ‘You tell me something? I ain’t hear you.’ But believe when I get up myself, is, ‘Bring mine too, it pun de bed.'”

You just have to love Bajan mothers.

Happy Mother’s Day 2022!