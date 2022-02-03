Why Barbados got 2 for social life on Kayak’s remote work list | Loop Barbados

Barbados has received two out of 100 for social life by Kayak.com for its Welcome Stamp Visa initiative, which facilitates remote working for up to a year on the sunny island.

This number stood out to Barbadians who saw that the Welcome Stamp ranks number 3 in the Caribbean and number seven in the South America and Caribbean region.

So, why did Barbados score two for social life?

Kayak said that the social life category was measured based on three aspects:

1) English Proficiency Index score

The EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) score is based on test data from more than 2,200,000 test takers around the world who took the EF Standard English Test (EF SET) or one of EF English placement tests in 2019. Read more about the EF EPI here. For countries where an EF EPI score is not available but where the English language is an official language, the highest EF EPI score of 652 was applied.

Source: EF EPI (Accessed on 29/09/2021)

2) Going out

Avg. number of bars and clubs in five major cities (per 100,000 inhabitants).

Sources: Open Street Map

3) Culture

Avg. number of theatres, museums and galleries in five major cities (per 100,000 inhabitants).

Sources: Open Street Map

For English proficiency, Barbados received 652. Under Going out, Barbados got 13. While for Culture, the island received a score of 1.

Barbados’ culture score will probably increase under this metric in the next year to three years if the country continues to promote itself as a destination for nomads and remote workers. How will this number increase? The country now has the recently-completed and opened Golden Square Freedom Park and another museum and heritage village are coming to the Newton Burial Ground with more heritage tourism works possibly in the pipeline.

Of the Caribbean islands, the highest score was 3, and it was assigned to Aruba. The country got 24 for its Going out measurement.

Jamaica ranked fifth out of the Caribbean islands and in social life, Jamaica too got a score of 2. For English proficiency Jamaica got 652, for Culture 2, and for Going out, surprisingly, it got 13 too, like Barbados.

Barbados and Aruba got 55 out of 100 overall and Jamaica got 53. Dominica won the top spot amongst the Caribbean islands with 67, receiving a high score of 65 in health and safety. However, on social life, like its regional neighbours, Dominica got a low value, only earning one point in the social life category.