WHO issues warning on falsified medicines used for diabetes treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a medical product alert regarding falsified semaglutides, the type of medicines that are used for treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity in some countries.

The alert addresses 3 falsified batches of product of semaglutide class of medicines (of specific brand Ozempic), which have been detected in Brazil in October 2023, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in October 2023, and the United States of America in December 2023.

WHO revealed that their Global Surveillance and Monitoring System (GSMS) has been observing increased reports on falsified semaglutide products in all geographical regions since 2022.

This is the first official notice issued by WHO after confirmation of some of the reports.

The notice was published on Thursday, June 20, 2024. It stated:

“WHO advises healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities and the public be aware of these falsified batches of medicines,” said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. “We call on stakeholders to stop any usage of suspicious medicines and report to relevant authorities”.

To protect themselves from falsified medicines and their harmful effects, patients who are using these products can take actions such as buying medicines with prescriptions from licensed physicians and avoid buying medicines from unfamiliar or unverified sources, such as those that may be found online.

Patients are also encouraged to always check packaging and expiry dates of medicines when they buy them, and use the products as prescribed. In the case of injectable semaglutides, patients should ensure they are stored in the refrigerator.

All notifications on falsified medicines can be sent to WHO via [email protected].

(WHO).