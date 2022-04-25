Who is Kim Tudor? 10 Things to know | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Who is Kim Tudor? 10 Things to know | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The new Director of NIS wears many hats

Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Kim Tudor has been appointed as the new Director of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), but she has worn many hats over the years before attaining this new role.

Well-known for her creation back in 2005 – the National Initiative for Service Excellence (NISE), it has been a while since some Barbadians saw or heard Tudor’s name.

In addition to being the CEO of NISE Inc., here is some background on the new director:

She is also an adjunct lecturer with the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business, UWI on the Executive Diploma in Management programme. Tudor’s accounting career began in 1986 at the Shell Antilles and Guianas Ltd. in Barbados.She became a Director at the Quality Management Consultancy Co. Ltd. in Jamaica.She was a Tax and Treasury Accountant in Singapore.She has also worked in Jamaica, St. Maarten, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and throughout the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).She is currently a member of the Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Barbados where she has served for several years.She’s a member of the International Women’s Forum.She is a member of the Rotary Club of Barbados.She is a Past President of Kiwanis Club of Barbados Central.She has more than three decades of experience in leadership positions and qualifications including a Master of Business Administration from the Syracuse University, USA.

