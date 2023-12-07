Whittaker a cut above the rest – Chance ride leads to staycation Loop Barbados

A chance ride has led to an outpouring of praise for one service provider on island.

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) driver Calvin Whittaker of Chekenkel Transport Inc. is being rewarded for his exemplary customer service skills. Whittaker displayed his exceptional manners and prized personality to Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Chairman Renee Coppin, who by pure chance was recently one of his passengers.

During a presentation ceremony held on Saturday, December 2, at the Infinity On The Beach Hotel in Dover, Christ Church, the BHTA Chairman joined forces with officials from the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) to laud the young man and present him with a voucher for a staycation for two at the Infinity On The Beach Hotel.

Speaking to Loop News, Whittaker contended that it is important to provide good service no matter who is serving but especially when interacting with tourists.

“I try to provide a good service, because at the end of the day when you get tourists coming from one place to Barbados and then the experience they get on board travelling, they would say they were on a bus and so and so happen.”

So he works to always leave a lasting positive impression.

He explained:

“Sometimes I do pick up tourists on my way to town and then when I am coming back up, they say, ‘Wait this is the same guy,” and they are joyful to get back on. So it’s just to be kind, courteous and probably something great may come of it.”

BHTA Chair Coppin said Whittaker’s friendly and courteous nature prompted her to contact the AOPT.

“Mr [Roy] Raphael [AOPT President] knows me fairly well because when I have bad experiences I would usually call him. I’m a driver of a private car usually, so I don’t take the van that often, but when I do if I have a positive experience I would call him and this one was overwhelming because I just observed the young man in his natural element doing what he obviously usually does.

“I saw the interactions with the customers. I saw how professional, friendly, courteous he is. To me he epitomised someone you would want working at your organisation if you were going to hire somebody. He is somebody you would consider because he really didn’t know who I was, I was just a passenger.”

“First thing, the van was really clean, second thing every customer he interacted with, it was ‘Good Morning!’. He was thinking ahead of the game making sure that change was ready because he didn’t have a conductor. He was saying, ‘Thank you so much for riding with me.’ He was just ticking all the boxes and I was so impressed!”

Director of Public Communications and Public Affairs of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) Mark Haynes added that this presentation ceremony was organised in an effort to showcase an example of excellence in the PSV sector and inspire his fellow peers.