White House: Trump to sign order banning transgender women from female sports

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order that prevents transgender women from competing in female categories of sports, according to White House officials.

The order will provide guidance, regulations and legal interpretations, and it will enlist the Department of Education to investigate high schools thought to be non-compliant.

Republicans say it restores fairness to sports but LGBT advocacy and human rights organisations have described the move as discriminatory.

The order, expected to be signed on Wednesday, will largely cover high school, universities and grassroots sports.

A number of sporting governing bodies, including swimming, athletics and golf, have banned transgender women from competing in the female category at elite level if they have gone through male puberty.

According to White House officials who briefed reporters on Wednesday morning, this latest order will empower the Department of Education to investigate how schools implement Title IX, a US law that bans sex discrimination in federally funded education programmes.

An administration official said that the executive order will reverse the position of the Biden administration which in April last year said that LGBT students would be protected by federal law, although it did not give specific guidance on transgender athletes.

Additionally, the White House plans to bring in sporting bodies – such as the National Collegiate Athletics Association, or NCAA – to come to the White House to meet female athletes and their parents to discuss concerns.

The official said the US would do all it can to prevent transgender athletes from competing against females in International Olympic Committee competitions that take place on US soil.

The White House officials described the policies as being broadly popular with Americans and critical to ensuring “fairness” for women in sports, as well as a safety issue.

In a statement, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said that the order “exposes young people to harassment and discrimination, emboldening people to question the gender of kids who don’t fit a narrow view of how they’re supposed to dress or look”.

“For so many students, sports are about finding somewhere to belong,” Robinson added. “Not partisan policies that make life harder for them.”

Less than one per cent of the population over the age of 13 in the US are transgender, according to a study by the UCLA Williams Institute, and the number playing sport is smaller.

On Trump’s first day in office on January 20, he signed a separate order calling for the federal government to officially define sex as either being male or female. (BBC)