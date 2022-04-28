Which Royal Caribbean ship will Barbados get next season? | Loop Barbados

Royal Caribbean cruises will be sailing out of Barbados once more when the next season commences.

And though, Grandeur of the Seas serviced clients picking up the Royal Caribbean cruise from the Bridgetown Port but when sailing resumes later this year, there is no saying which vessel will be plying the route.

The itineraries could change too.

However, it is a certainty that Royal is listening to requests and the demands of its guests.

Loop News asked the CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, whether a newer ship would be sailing from the Bridgetown Port next time after some young Barbadians who enjoyed the Caribbean cruises this toss expressed their hopes for a ship with more adventures on board and more activities, especially for a younger demographic.

In response, after the press conference in Florida at the SeaTrade Cruise Global conference where RC and Barbados signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), Bayley said:

“We have quite a few new ships on order and the future deployment of our fleet will be determined by various factors as more ships are introduced to the market. These factors include but are not limited to guest appeal and demand, port infrastructure and other situations such as geopolitical issues which are not always in our control. With every new ship that joins our fleet, we are focused on innovating and introducing new technology and features that appeal to every guest.”

And as it pertains to more aged vessels in the fleet, he also added, “In addition, most of our older ships have been revitalized introducing many of the same amenities found on our new ships so that our guests can receive the world-class vacation experience they have come to expect from Royal Caribbean.”

Speaking to the success of the just concluded Winter season and RC’s performance in the region out of Barbados, Bayley told the media that they brought thousands of passengers to Barbados in the past five months or so.

Grandeur of the Seas homeported in Barbados “during the season” and he said, “It must have been in the tens of thousands how many guests we brought in to Barbados who sailed on our ship from Bridgetown to Bridgetown and obviously had the opportunities to see the beauty of Barbados. So again we thank you for that and we look forward to another season coming up, where we will again be operating from Bridgetown.”