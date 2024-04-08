Where to watch April 8 solar eclipse online Loop Barbados

A total solar eclipse – a phenomenon which occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun and obscures the sun – will take place today.

It’s visible across North America, and is the last total solar eclipse that will be seen from the contiguous United States until 2044.

Sadly, while other Caribbean territories may get a glimpse of at least a partial solar eclipse, Trinidad and Tobago won’t get the chance to witness the spectacle firsthand.

Luckily, we won’t be left out as NASA and others are bringing the wonder to all withlive coverage.

The solar eclipse will travel through Mexico, across the United States from Texas to Maine, and out across Canada’s Atlantic coast. The sky will darken during this time.

Follow NASA’s comprehensive coverage on YouTube, which will also include conversations with experts and telescope views of the eclipse – weather permitting – from several sites along the eclipse path from 1pm-4pm.

People can also join NASA’s watch party on Facebook to tune in to the fun. Viewers can send questions using #AskNASA in the chat.

Additionally, during the total solar eclipse, NASA will launch three sounding rockets for the Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP) mission from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

The launch window for the mission is 2:40pm-4:05pm EDT, with rockets set to launch about 45 minutes apart. Coverage of the mission will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled launch time.