Where is the serious plan for interregional travel and tourism? Loop Barbados

The Barbados Labour Party-government is being urged to seriously focus its attention on interregional travel and Barbados’ tourism.

Speaking on interregional travel, Former minister of Tourism and International Transport, Richard Sealy told Loop News in an interview:

“We have a real problem in that regard. We were very quick to kiss LIAT goodbye and we thought that all of these different regional players would be tripping over each other to come and take over the routes. It has not occurred, and in places where they have taken over, the prices have been astronomically high.

We just hopping and hobbling from pillar to post and there is no serious planning take place

“I think that while I salute the entrepreneurism, the CEO of InterCaribbean, Gardiner out of Turks and Caicos, he has been trying to get into Barbados for a very long time and I think that his approach of incrementally increasing his network, and of course now he’s getting a larger aircraft, even that, that makes sense, we still have a mish-mash. We still have very important routes that are underserviced and in essence, what we need to do is to sit down and develop a serious plan.”

Critiquing the government’s plans for the sector over the past four to five years, he gave them a failing grade.

Sealy said he read the recent reports that “They [the government] are saying they want to be a logistics hub. Chris Sinckler [former Finance minister under the Democratic Labour Party] had that in his budget in 2011 or 2012. That is nothing new and if you felt so strongly about, question is, why would it take you five years to announce it? I mean even if you told me you announce it a year after coming to office, we should be four years into it. Not five years later you’re announcing this thing as if it is something new. We just hopping and hobbling from pillar to post and there is no serious planning take place in Barbados.”

they’re very good at spinning things and painting a lovely picture but we don’t hear any serious, articulate plans

Looking at the huge hole left behind by LIAT and the talks of new ferry systems between other islands, with nothing on the cards in concrete for Barbados to ease travel across the region, he urged:

“We haven’t really heard anything sincere from this government in that regard. That is very important, not only from a tourism perspective, but indeed from a point of view of our overall economic development. We are a services-based economy. We speak of diversifying away from tourism and the travel that takes place between the islands, especially the Eastern Caribbean, is critical for Barbados’ development.

“I think the government can’t just ignore the issue and hope for CAL (Caribbean Airlines) or for InterCaribbean or hope for Air Antilles out of the French Caribbean to just pick up the slack. They’re not just gonna pick it up. LIAT had an extensive network, they had 11 aircrafts flying the region at one point. You not gonna just replace that with a few flights here and a few flights there. We need a serious plan and of course it has to be intergovernmental, I understand it is not only the Barbados government involved but that is where again, most like the case with tourism, that is where you see the real headache about this government coming into play. They are very good at responding to issues on social media and they’re very good at spinning things and painting a lovely picture but we don’t hear any serious, articulate plans about where we are taking the country as far as tourism, where are we taking the country as far as interregional travel. Where are we taking the country as far as aviation and maritime transport?”