Where can Bajans go to watch the RihBowl – Rihanna Super Bowl concert? Loop Barbados

Bajans cannot wait to watch the Rihanna concert.

In Barbados, that’s what it is, while for the rest of the world, it’s Super Bowl LVII.

So where in Barbados, can people go watch Rih Rih’s Rihturn concert? It’s been seven years since the Bad Gal hit the stage and all of Barbados is ready to see all she has to offer.

Besides at home on your cable TV or online, here are some options for watching the big show around the island:

1) Garfield Sobers Gymnasium

The National Sports Council (NSC) at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium on February 12, 2023, is hosting the Official Super Bowl Watch Party!.Watch the game & the halftime show featuring National Hero, The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty live and on the big screen!.The action kicks off from 4:00pm!.Music by DJ Ras & Ginseng & El Paso.Admission is FREE!.Food & drinks will be on sale

2) Oistins Bay Gardens

HitoRih in the Making! The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. is throwing a watch party in Oistins Bay Garden.

It promises to be a day of fun, food, drinks, the big game and Rihanna’s highly anticipated halftime show.

Admission is FREE

3) Lucky Horseshoe – Warrens and Worthing

Start time: 6:30 pm

4) Abbeville Bar & Restaurant – Rockley

Start time: 6:30 pm

5) Rascals Beach Bar – Brandons

Start time: 6:30 pm

6) Carib Beach Bar – Worthing

Start time: 6:30 pm

7) Barbados Yacht Club – Bay Street

Start time: 6:30 pm