Where are the checks? Paul wants produce buyers to question sellers | Loop Barbados

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) James Paul is calling for buyers to demand proof to determine the source of crops before making purchases.

He said that criminals who are committing praedial larceny across the island should have no way to get rid of their stolen produce if proper checks and balances are put in place and these are enforced.

They are prepared to buy and turn a blind eye

His comment comes on the heels of thieves reaping over $6,000-worth in sweet potatoes from a St George-located farm before being arrested and charged this week.

Paul said in many cases it can be seen that praedial larceny in Barbados is “organised”, and he holds the firm belief that part of the problem is that this crime is being condoned and even encouraged by some who should know and do better. Looking to the retail and wholesale buyers, he said:

“Some of these people [the thieves] are organised to do it, and there are people [buying] who do not ask any questions. They are prepared to buy and turn a blind eye.”

He said that it is high time that “we investigate the buying practices in the retail and wholesale sector. Some people ask for no evidence that the produce belongs to the people who bring it to them.”

Asked what questions should be asked of the sellers, or what documents should be requested by buyers, he said, “all people look for is an ordinary receipt. But that receipt should indicate the farmer by a stamp or signature or something, so people know where these things are coming from. Some checks should be done, not just take their word for it.”

Paul said that there is a document from the Ministry of Agriculture too but no one asks for it or checks it.

And he asserted that in order to get a true grip on this crime and wrestle it to the ground, “there needs to be greater scrutiny at the markets too.”

Frustrated, he admitted that people have been complaining this year about praedial larceny before this week’s arrests, but he could not say if it is because more thefts are happening now. He told Loop News that he could not give figures as to how many thousands in produce could have been stolen in the first quarter of this year. However, he disclosed that, “The loses in some instances, this year and in the past, are significant enough to cause some persons to come out of agriculture altogether.”