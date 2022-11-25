What’s Up? Grammy-winning producer IzyBeats now an artiste Loop Jamaica

Grammy Award-winning Jamaican music producer, songwriter and now recording artiste IzyBeats is renowned for his work with international artistes Koffee, Jorja Smith, Burna Boy, Masego, and Alicia Keys.

His infectious “Yo Izy, Are You Kidding Me?!” tag can be heard at the top of dancehall, R&B, afrobeat, hip hop, and reggae hits across the world, including Koffee’s 2018 breakout hit “Toast”.

Did you know a three-year-old is behind that tag?

IzyBeats, real name Andron Cross, is this week’s guest for the Loop Entertainment feature What’s Up? as he talks about his upcoming EP, “Edgehill”, the motivation behind him now stepping in front of the microphone and much more.

Check out What’s Up? shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay.