No delaying minimum wage hike Minimum wage increase to take effect June 1 Small Craft and High Surf Advisory issued for Barbados Browne: No deals with criminals Smart Homes Magazine Cricket community rallies to support Kyron King amid medical emergency
World News

What’s behind the Trump-Musk break-up? 

07 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

The big break-up: The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has parted ways with the richest man in the world, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Once their friendship reaped rewards for both: Musk donated around hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump’s re-election campaign and the president created a role for Musk in his government.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

What has Musk accused Trump of in relation to the Epstein files?

list 2 of 3

Trump v Musk: How did we get here?

list 3 of 3

Trump announces second round of US trade talks with China next week

end of list

But political, or fiscal, differences soured the relationship, and what was once a mutually beneficial alliance deteriorated into an exchange of insults on social media.

So, did Elon Musk’s position undermine US democracy?

And do Donald Trump’s friendships and interests influence US policy?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Niall Stanage – Political analyst and White House columnist for The Hill newspaper

Dan Ives – Technology analyst and managing director of Wedbush Securities

Faiz Siddiqui – Author of, Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk

 

Support us

Related News

05 June 2025

US blocks UN Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel pounds southern Strip 

21 May 2025

A pontiff from Chiclayo: How Peru is reacting to Pope Leo XIV 

12 May 2025

Ivory Coast opposition leader resigns but vows to still fight for victory 

22 May 2025

Pakistan recommits to China bond amid Trump shadow over India ceasefire 