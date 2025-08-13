World News
What’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides?
13 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska for talks on the war in Ukraine.
But concern is increasing in Kyiv and among its European allies over fears of Ukraine being sidelined.
So, what’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times
Alex Titov – Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast and a specialist in Russian foreign policy
Related News
22 July 2025
‘Changed the planet of rock’: Tributes pour in for rock icon Ozzy Osbourne
29 July 2025
Inmates, pregnant woman among 22 killed in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine
10 August 2025
What’s the fallout from a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia?
04 August 2025