What to pack in Hurricane Season Emergency To-Go Bag? Loop Barbados

What to pack in Hurricane Season Emergency To-Go Bag?
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
What to pack in Hurricane Season Emergency To-Go Bag?

Help children, elderly and persons with disabilities pack too or pack for them

Before the storm or hurricane, each person in every household should have their emergency to-go bag packed and ready.

Parents can pack a family bag for children, caretakers can pack bags for elderly relatives or neighbours or persons with mental illnesses such as Alzheimers or Dementia or any disabilities.

The Barbados Department of Emergency Management (DEM) is advising persons to pack at least:

Bottle waterSmall first aid kitMedicationSmall flashlight and batteriesInfant necessities (medicine, sterile water, diapers, ready formula, bottles, pacifiers, wash cloths, socks)Important documents (including ID Card/passport/Birth Certificate/Wills/Title deeds, stored in water-tight plastic bags or plastic containers)Cash (preferably in denominations of $20.00 and less)Hand sanitizer and pre-moisturized towelettesPersonal toiletriesWhistlePortable radio and batteriesReady-to-eat food (canned, packaged, box juice, can opener, biscuits)Personal sanitary items

To this list you can add:

Asthma inhalers and spacerEpi pen for allergies or antihistamine (Histal, loratadine etc)Cellphone and chargerCough medicine or multisymptomVitamin C

